April 16 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us
of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
VOLKSBANK WIEN-BADEN AG
Austrian lender Volksbank Wien-Baden, set to become the
flagship of the Volksbanken group this year as Volksbanken AG
gets wound down, has named Gerald Fleischmann as
chief executive as of June.
FOUR SQUARE BROKERAGE LTD
Paul Martin is to head specialist loan brokerage firm Four
Square Brokerage after co-founders Ian Devine and Martin
Davidson-Gay left the firm this month.
INVESTEC SECURITIES
The brokerage, a part of Investec Group Plc, said it has
appointed Paul Satchell to its research team covering UK and
European chemical equities.
WILLIS GROUP HOLDINGS
The insurance and reinsurance broker said it had appointed
Seth Peller global chief executive of its fine art, jewelry and
specie division.
CARLYLE GROUP LP
The company has enlisted Mike Duke, former chief executive
of Wal-Mart Stores Inc, to the executive team that the
asset management firm taps for advice on deals, the Wall Street
Journal reported.
RCS CAPITAL CORP
Cetera Advisors, part of RCS Capital Corp's Cetera Financial
Group, said on Wednesday that it added a two-broker registered
independent adviser practice in Sandwich, Massachusetts. Led by
advisers Joe Sullivan and Bill O'Brien, Comprehensive Strategies
has about $140 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement
plan-based client assets.
CITADEL
Ben Bernanke, former chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve,
has agreed to become a senior adviser at the $25 billion hedge
fund founded by billionaire investor Kenneth Griffin, the New
York Times reported on Thursday.
