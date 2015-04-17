April 17 The following financial services
BARCLAYS PLC
The bank appointed James Lin as country manager for Taiwan.
Lin joins Barclays from Cosmos Bank, where he was chief risk
officer.
NORTHERN TRUST CORP
The asset management company appointed Shane Teunissen and
Ann-Marie Garry as sales representatives to support its
expansion across Australia.
CANTOR FITZGERALD LP
Stan Gregor, a private banker hired almost two years ago to
create a wealth management business for the Wall Street trading
firm, is leaving, according to trade publication InvestmentNews.
MORGAN STANLEY
Gary Kaminsky, a vice chairman at the bank's wealth
management business, is moving into a part-time advisory role at
the bank so he can co-host a television show about Wall Street,
the bank confirmed on Thursday.
(Compiled by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru)