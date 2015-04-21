(Adds Ernst & Young)
April 21 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of
other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BOSTON PRIVATE WEALTH LLC
The wealth manager named Brian Lopez senior business
development officer. Lopez, who will be based in Boston,
previously served as a vice president and account executive at
Sentinel Benefits & Financial Group.
ERNST & YOUNG FINANCIAL SERVICES ORGANIZATION
Ernst & Young Financial Services Organization, part of audit
firm Ernst & Young LLP, appointed David Emmel executive
director.
BARCLAYS PLC
Barclays has promoted Sam Dean and Crispin Osborne to be
co-heads of banking for the Europe, Middle East and Africa
region, filling a role that has been vacant for a year after its
previous holder Richard Taylor took on global oversight of the
business, according to a memo seen by IFR.
BLACKROCK INC
The world's largest money manager appointed Yoshiyuki Izawa
as chairman and country head of Japan, effective May 18. Izawa
joins from Japan Post Bank, where he was its CEO for more than
five years.
UBS
Morgan Stanley banker Heiko Horn is leaving the U.S.
bank to rejoin UBS as a managing director in its global
industrials group, according to an internal memo seen by
Reuters.
KPMG LLP
KPMG has named Lynne Doughtie, head of the firm's advisory
and consulting business, as its U.S. chairman and chief
executive, the second woman this year to be tapped as CEO of a
major U.S. accounting and consulting firm.
BANK OF CYPRUS
Chief Executive John Hourican, appointed to the top position
in late 2013, resigned for personal reasons.
(Compiled by Rohit T.K. and Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)