AVIVA INVESTORS
The asset manager Aviva Investors, part of Aviva Plc, said
it named Simon Young UK equities fund manager.
STANDARD BANK ISLE OF MAN
Standard Bank Isle of Man, part of Standard Bank Group Ltd,
named Sanshia Tumblety as head of banking propositions,
international personal banking.
TIKEHAU IM
Asset manager Tikehau IM, part of Tikehau Capital Group,
said it appointed Carmen Alonso to its private debt
team.
MORGAN STANLEY
Howard Brocklehurst, who was a vice president in FIG DCM at
Goldman Sachs, has left the bank and will join Morgan Stanley,
according to sources.
BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH
Bank of America Merrill Lynch appointed former Deutsche Bank
executive Armin von Falkenhayn as country executive for Germany
and head of corporate and investment banking for Germany,
Austria and Switzerland.
BNP PARIBAS
BNP Paribas has announced a number of new appointments
within its newly merged high-yield and leveraged loan syndicate
desk in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region, headed by
Charlotte Conlan. Within the region, Paolo Grassi becomes head
of sponsor leveraged loans, while Stanford Hartman takes on the
role of head of high-yield bonds.
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP
The company named Caroline O'Shaughnessy as the global head
of sales and marketing in its information services business.
LSE also named Brian Rosenberg as managing director, North
America sales, in the business.
MARSH
The insurance broking and risk management company, a
subsidiary of Marsh & McLennan Co, appointed Kevin
Robertson head of its Scottish private client services division.
ROTHSCHILD GROUP
The financial advisory group appointed Richard Stagg as
chairman of India from May 1. He served as British High
Commissioner to India between 2007 and 2011.
SKAGEN
Norway-based fund manager Skagen Funds appointed Tomas
Johansson as a portfolio manager in its global team effective
Aug 1.
EDISON INVESTMENT RESEARCH
The London-based investment advisory firm appointed Neil
Basten, Lucy Codrington and Eric Opara as UK equity analysts.
CAPITAL GROUP
The investment manager appointed Alberto Belinchón Azpeitia
as a business development associate in Madrid. Azpeitia earlier
worked with Deloitte and Barclays Plc.
N+1 SINGER
N+1 Singer, a corporate advisory and broking firm, appointed
Nic Hellyer as a director in the corporate finance team.
(Compiled by Rohit T.K. and Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)