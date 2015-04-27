(Adds Credit Suisse, Ernst & Young, AMP Capital, TD Securities)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
The Swiss financial group hired merger and acquisition media
and telecom banker Ihsan Essaid from Perella Weinberg Partners.
ERNST & YOUNG LLP
The audit firm appointed Rick Small to its financial
services organization as executive director, focusing on
anti-money laundering and financial crimes.
DELOITTE UK
The accounting firm named Ruth Markland as an independent
non-executive director as she steps down from Standard Chartered
Plc's board.
AMP CAPITAL
The company appointed Damian Stanley as principal in its
infrastructure equity team, based in London. Stanley will lead
transactions in Europe for the global infrastructure platform
and the company's institutional investors, AMP said on Monday.
TD SECURITIES
Mark Byrne has resigned from the SSA syndicate desk at Royal
Bank of Scotland and is expected to join the SSA desk at
TD Securities, market sources told IFR on Monday.
FIDELITY WORLDWIDE INVESTMENT
The financial services company appointed fund manager Sajiv
Vaid to its fixed income investment team, effective August.
THOMAS MILLER INVESTMENT
The investment firm appointed Laythamm Malorey as head of
international business development to help expand the firm's
Isle of Man-based offshore business.
HERMES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
The company appointed Ben Patton as an associate director to
its real estate debt team.
