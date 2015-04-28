(Adds Standard Life, Strategic Value Partners and Danica)
STANDARD LIFE PLC
The company appointed John Devine non-executive chairman of
investment arm Standard Life Investments, with immediate effect.
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND
RBS said it had appointed Jim Brown, currently boss of its
Irish business, to replace John Maltby as chief executive of its
Williams & Glyn business, which is due to become a new UK
"challenger" bank.
BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH
Martin Mills has been appointed head of EMEA product
solutions at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, according to an
internal memo seen by IFR.
HSBC
HSBC has appointed Bryan Pascoe as group treasurer,
effective May 5. Pascoe is currently global head of debt capital
markets, a position he has held since December 2010.
STRATEGIC VALUE PARTNERS LLC
The investment firm said it appointed Ian Guthrie to its
advisory council. Guthrie was most recently with Lloyds Banking
Group.
DANICA
Two top executives at PFA Assets Management, which manages
investment on the behalf of Denmark's largest private pension
firm PFA, have been poached by rival pension provider Danica, a
subsidiary of Danske Bank.
CORDING REAL ESTATE GROUP
The integrated real estate firm appointed Martin Schmidt and
Mario Herrmann in Germany to strengthen its presence in the
region. Schmidt joins Cording as an asset manager, while
Herrmann joins as a property manager.
METRO BANK PLC
The UK-based high-street lender, appointed John Nelson head
of invoice finance at Metro Bank SME Finance. Nelson will lead
the invoice finance sales team and manage key introductory
sources, the bank said.
AXIOM ALTERNATIVE
The investment management firm said Gildas Surry would join
the company as a senior analyst and partner, effective June.
Surry will cover research and portfolio management and oversee
Axiom Contingent Capital and Axiom European Financial Debt
funds, the company said.
