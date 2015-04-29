(Corrects Comerica item to show that Farmer is already in
charge of the company's Retail Bank and Wealth Management
business)
April 29 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us
of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
COMERICA INC
The U.S. bank said Curtis Farmer has been named president of
the company and Comerica Bank.
Farmer is currently responsible for the Retail Bank and
Wealth Management, and will also oversee the Business Bank, the
company said. He will continue reporting to Chief Executive
Ralph Babb.
ADS SECURITIES LONDON
The financial services firm said Marco Baggioli, the global
head of forex prime brokerage at BNP Paribas, is joining the
firm as its chief operating officer.
PRIMARY CAPITAL MORTGAGE LLC
The residential mortgage lender appointed Walt Carter chief
information officer. Carter, who has more than 25 years of
experience in technology leadership roles, joins Primary Capital
from Generation Mortgage Co, where he was most recently CIO.
BANK OF TOKYO-MITSUBISHI
The unit of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has
hired two senior bankers specializing in financial institutions
as it looks to expand its Asian corporate banking platform.
Peter Heidinger will join as co-head of corporate banking for
Asia and Oceania and Frederic Cabay as head of financial
institutions for the same region. Both new hires will be based
in Singapore.
HSBC BANK PLC
HSBC has appointed Bryan Pascoe group treasurer, effective
May 5. Pascoe is currently global head of debt capital markets,
a position to which he was appointed in December 2010. Pascoe
replaces Thierry Roland in the treasurer's role. Roland will
become CEO, global banking and markets for the Americas, based
in New York, taking over from Patrick Nolan, who is returning to
London as vice chairman for banking. Pascoe's DCM
responsibilities will be taken on by Alexi Chan and Jean-Marc
Mercier, who have been appointed global co-heads, effective
immediately.
FALCON PRIVATE BANK
The Swiss bank said it reappointed Mohamed Badawy
Al-Husseiny, the chief executive of its Abu Dhabi-based owner,
to its board. Al-Husseiny is CEO of fund Aabar Investments,
which bought Falcon from American International Group (AIG) in
2009. Al-Husseiny was on Falcon's board since then through 2013.
His return to Falcon's board is effective immediately and he
replaces James Sullivan, who resigned.
(Compiled by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru)