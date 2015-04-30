(Adds Morgan Stanley and Standard & Poor's)
MORGAN STANLEY
The bank has named two new co-heads of a physical oil
trading business it plans to sell, according to an internal
memo. Thomas Simpson and Fabrizio Zichichi will take over the
business from Michael Brennan, who is now head of physical oil,
according to the memo.
STANDARD & POOR'S
Darrell Wheeler, a veteran commercial mortgage bond
securities strategist, is moving to Standard & Poor's to take
over as the rating firm's head of research for global structured
finance, two people familiar with the matter said.
LAZARD GROUP LLC
The financial advisory firm appointed Alexander Stern its
chief executive, financial advisory, and named Matthieu Pigasse
as global head of M&A and sovereign advisory.
COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL
The commercial real estate services company said Meg Brown,
an equity placement expert, will join its capital advisory team,
effective July.
NUTMEG
The online investment management service provider appointed
Tracy Sambrook as chief financial officer.
