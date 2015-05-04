May 4 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job
changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
SAGE PRIVATE WEALTH GROUP
The independent firm affiliated with Raymond James Financial
Services said on Friday it hired financial adviser Roy Cook Jr.,
who produced $1.3 million in revenue for his prior employer in
his last year there. Cook joined Sage's Chicago suburban office
in Wheaton, Illinois, in March from BKD Wealth Advisors, where
he managed $130 million in client assets.
MONROE CAPITAL LLC
The investment firm appointed Joe Rodgers managing director
and group head of its Southeast Region Group. Rodgers, who will
be based in Monroe's Atlanta office, joins from KPMG Corporate
Finance LLC, where he was managing director and group head of
capital advisory and private placements.
HFT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LTD
The fund manager, which is a joint venture between BNP
Paribas Investment Partners and Haitong Securities, appointed
Patrick Liu chief executive, with immediate effect. Liu has over
16 years of experience in asset management and financial
services. Before joining HFT, he worked as head of Greater China
Global Client Group at Deutsche Asset and Wealth Management.
IFG COMPANIES
The insurance group said Michael Denton had joined the firm
as executive managing director - property.
ALLIANT INSURANCE SERVICES
The insurance brokerage firm said Sarah Caron had joined its
Sagewell Partners division as director, business development.
Caron joins from a Fortune 500 company, where she was a national
account manager, Alliant said on Monday.
MITTLEMAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC
The investment adviser appointed Laura Kate Garner chief
compliance officer, replacing Shannon Brown, who resigned
earlier this year.
(Compiled by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru)