(Adds DMS Offshore, Blue Wolf Capital, Credit Agricole)
May 5 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other
job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH
Chris Cormier, former head of technology equity capital
markets at Deutsche Bank AG, is joining Bank of
America Merrill Lynch to focus on technology, media, telecom and
industrial IPOs, according to an internal memo.
DMS OFFSHORE INVESTMENT SERVICES LTD
The investment firm said it appointed John D'Agostino
managing director to expand its New York City office. D'Agostino
joins from investment adviser Alkeon Capital Management.
BLUE WOLF CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC
The private equity firm appointed Victor Caruso as managing
director, effective immediately.
CREDIT AGRICOLE CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANK
The corporate and investment banking arm of the Credit
Agricole Group appointed Chris Boyce-Valentine vice president of
its rating advisory team.
TPG CAPITAL LP
The U.S. private equity firm that fired its spokesman and is
suing him for allegedly leaking confidential documents to the
media, has hired Luke Barrett as Director of External Affairs
based in New York.
CITIGROUP INC
The company appointed its co-president, James Forese, as
president, effective June 1, in addition to his role as Chief
Executive of Institutional Clients Group (ICG).
RAYMOND JAMES & ASSOCIATES PRIVATE CLIENT GROUP
The employee broker-dealer unit of Raymond James Financial
Inc hired three complex managers from UBS Group AG
and Wells Fargo & Co.
SCIPION CAPITAL GROUP
The investment manager appointed Taran Bains head of sales
and marketing.
UBS GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT
The asset manager appointed Alistair Mackenzie as associate
sales director. Mackenzie joins from alternative investment
specialist Curzon Capital.
MMA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
The company said David Felix would join MMA Energy Capital
LLC, its energy lending business, as vice president of business
development.
(Compiled by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru)