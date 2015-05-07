May 7 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other
MERCER
The unit of Marsh & McLennan Co appointed Chua Boon
Lee as principal, ASEAN Investment Consulting. Based in
Singapore, Boon Lee will lead project teams across ASEAN and
report to Soon Kian Lee, ASEAN business leader.
HASTINGS INSURANCE GROUP
The British insurer appointed Mike Fairey non-executive
chairman. Fairey, who was also deputy chief executive of Lloyds
Banking Group, will join Hastings from June 1.
(Compiled by Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru)