July 13 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday.

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO

The head of the bank's institutional solutions and advisory group, Matt Malloy, has quit, Bloomberg reported, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.

BLACKSTONE GROUP LP

The company appointed former U.S. Deputy Secretary of State William Burns as a senior adviser.

TEMPLETON EMERGING MARKETS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

Veteran investor Mark Mobius will step down from his role as lead portfolio manager of Templeton's 1.9 billion-pound emerging markets investment trust, though he continues to lead the broader emerging markets group, the company said.

OAKNORTH BANK

The UK-based lender for small and medium businesses appointed Cyrus Ardalan independent chairman. Ardalan, a former Barclays vice chairman, replaces Ratan Engineer, who died in April, OakNorth Bank said.

FULCRUM ASSET MANAGEMENT

The UK-based asset manager appointed Fiona Boal director of commodity research in its research team. Boal was previously associate director of commodities at Hermes Investment Management, Fulcrum said.

TES GLOBAL

The UK-based digital education company appointed Brigitte Ricou-Bellan managing director, digital.

SAVILLS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

The asset manager appointed Massimo Morlotti director of investment at its Italian unit, Savills Investment Management SGR.

FITCH RATINGS

The ratings agency appointed Paul Gamble analytical head of emerging Europe (EME) sovereign ratings, replacing Paul Rawkins.

It also named Jan Friederich analytical head of MEA sovereign ratings, replacing Richard Fox.

BLUEBAY ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP

The UK-based asset manager appointed Andrew Farrell institutional portfolio manager in its investment grade team.

KROLL INC

The risk consultancy appointed William Krivoshik as chief technology officer. Previously, Krivoshik served as chief information officer at Time Warner Inc.