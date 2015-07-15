(Adds Willis, Permira)
BARCLAYS PLC
The British bank appointed Victor Wang director, head of
China financials research and China equity strategy.
CITIGROUP INC
Sameer Patel, a corporate debt syndicate banker at
Citigroup, has left the bank, according to a source familiar
with the matter.
WILLIS GROUP HOLDINGS PLC
Insurance and reinsurance broker Willis Group Holdings Plc
appointed Brian Shea head of Europe for its insurance investment
banking division, Willis Capital Markets & Advisory.
PERMIRA
The UK-based investment firm appointed Ryotaro Fujii
managing director and head of Japan, and Yoichiro Furuse
chairman of Japan.
HARGREAVE HALE
The UK-based investment manager said Simon Raggett would
join its Worcester office in October as an investment manager.
