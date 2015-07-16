(Adds Eagle Asset Management, ITG Canda)

The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday.

EAGLE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC

The financial services company appointed Jay Natkow as the national director of Defined Contribution Investments Only (DCIO) sales.

ITG CANADA CORP

The research broker, an affiliate of Investment Technology Group Inc, said it appointed company veteran Etienne Phaneuf as chief executive.

ERNST & YOUNG LLP

The audit firm appointed Dan DeRocco to its national tax department-tax performance advisory.

COLUMBIA THREADNEEDLE INVESTMENTS

Columbia Threadneedle Investments, a unit of financial services firm Ameriprise Financial Inc, named Benjamin Boyer as sales director of financial institutions for Romandie and Ticino regions of Switzerland with immediate effect.

MITON GROUP PLC

The UK-based asset manager said it appointed Carlos Moreno to its investment team as European equities fund manager.

PERELLA WEINBERG PARTNERS

The financial services provider said it appointed Jason Forschler as a managing director in its advisory business.

SMITH & WILLIAMSON HOLDINGS LTD

The UK-based financial services provider said it appointed Elizabeth Chambers as a non-executive director with immediate effect. (Compiled by Kshitiz Goliya Manya Venkatesh and Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)