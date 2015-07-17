(Adds Old Mutual Global Investors)
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LTD
The Australia-based bank appointed Francyn Stuckey global
head of capabilities and client solutions in its transaction
banking business.
VALAD EUROPE
The real estate investment manager, which is a unit of
Australia-based Cromwell Property Group, promoted
Claire Treacy to chief financial officer.
ABERDEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC
The asset manager's property division appointed Simon Moscow
head of asset management for the UK and Stephen Walker deputy
head.
OLD MUTUAL GLOBAL INVESTORS
Asset manager Old Mutual Global Investors, a unit of South
Africa-based Old Mutual Plc, said Craig Stevenson has
joined the firm as global head of investment consultant
relationships on July 15.
