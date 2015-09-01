Sept 1 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

** METLIFE

The life insurance provider appointed Bharat Kannan, head of employee benefits Asia, as chief distribution officer for Asia.

** GREAT EASTERN

The chief executive of British insurer Aviva's Asian unit has left to become chief executive of Great Eastern.

** NOMURA HOLDINGS INC

Nomura appointed Lee Chee Pin as head of financial products and solutions for wealth management in Asia ex-Japan, based in Singapore.

** STRATEGIC VALUE PARTNERS LLC

UK-based investment firm Strategic Value Partners (SVPGlobal) appointed Flip Huffard to its advisory council.

** CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse appointed William Nourse to its EMEA Financial Institutions Group (FIG) team as a managing director primarily covering UK financial institutions, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

** MACQUARIE GROUP

Australian holding company Macquarie Group's asset management business, Macquarie Specialised Investment Solutions (MSIS), appointed Guido Musso as managing director and Davide Alessandrini as director. (Compiled by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)