BRIEF-Mazor Robotics Q1 loss per share $0.11
* Mazor Robotics reports record first quarter 2017 revenue which increases 83% year-over-year to $11.7 million
Sept 2 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
** MORGAN STANLEY
Morgan Stanley, the world's largest retail brokerage by number of advisers, said it hired two brokers from Citigroup Inc's private banking unit.
** BARCLAYS PLC
Investment bank Barclays Plc said it had hired Zach Jordan, previously a managing director at Citigroup Inc's global energy group, as a managing director in its natural resources group, based in Houston.
** DEUTSCHE BANK
Zar Amrolia, the former co-head of fixed income and currencies at Deutsche Bank who stepped aside last November to take on a new technology development role, is to leave the bank at the end of September, according to one person familiar with the information.
** BANK OF TOKYO-MITSUBISHI UFJ
Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ Ltd (BTMU) hired Sanjeev Kumar from Royal Bank of Scotland to lead a newly created team to help corporates with financing and investment needs across Asia, excluding Japan, and Oceania.
** AON PLC
Insurance broker Aon Plc's UK health and benefits business appointed James Monk and Gisele de Werra to its defined contribution (DC) team.
** PRUDENTIAL PLC
Prudential Plc's the investment unit M&G Investments named Ominder Dhillon global head of institutional distribution.
** AXA SA
Axa Investment Managers, a unit of French insurer Axa SA, appointed Laurent Clavel as a senior international economist for its research and investment strategy team.
** BOSTON PRIVATE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS
Wealth manager Boston Private, a unit of Boston Private Financial Holdings, appointed George Dixon senior vice president in its commercial lending division. (Compiled by Manish Parashar)
MUNICH, May 10 German industrial gases group Linde expects to complete its planned $70 billion merger of equals with U.S. peer Praxair in 2018 if negotiations are successfully completed, Chief Executive Aldo Belloni told shareholders on Wednesday.