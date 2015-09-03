Sept 3 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other
job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
HSBC HOLDINGS
Europe's biggest bank has appointed Efe Kapanci head of
mergers and acquisitions in the Middle East and North Africa,
according to a company memo seen by Reuters.
DAIWA CAPITAL MARKETS
The investment banking unit of Japanese bank Daiwa
has hired Gary Hibbard as an executive director in its fixed
income trading division.
UBS
Gaetano Bassolino, the head of FIG and emerging markets
client solutions for the EMEA region at UBS, is to move to Asia
to take on the role of head of debt capital markets clients
solutions for the region, according to an internal memo seen by
IFR.
STANDARD LIFE INVESTMENTS
The investment company named David Silk as director of U.S.
business development at its North American headquarters in
Boston.
ASHBURTON INVESTMENTS
The Africa-based investment manager appointed Tim Townsend
intermediary distribution executive to bolster its distribution
team in the Channel Islands.
PIONEER INVESTMENTS
The investment firm appointed John Black institutional
business development officer and senior vice president in the
United States.
BAIRD
The company appointed Thomas Fetzer as managing director and
head of DACH Investment Banking in Frankfurt.
VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS
Chief Financial Officer Barrett Brown is leaving the hedge
fund management company to spend more time with his family, a
person briefed on the situation said.
(Compiled by Manish Parashar and Yashaswini Swamynathan in
Bengaluru)