UBS GROUP AG
UBS's Wealth Management Americas said it hired a team of
four financial advisers with about $6 billion in assets under
management from JPMorgan Chase & Co.
DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG
Ilan Gotsman will assume an advisory role in Deutsche
Boerse's derivatives business with immediate effect, according
to an internal memo seen by Reuters.
CITIGROUP INC
Philip Drury has been promoted to Citigroup's head of
capital markets origination for Europe, the Middle East and
Africa, according to an internal memo seen by IFR.
KEEFE BRUYETTE & WOODS LLC
The boutique investment bank, a unit of Stifel Financial
Corp, appointed Neil Chawhan as managing director for its
insurance investment banking group.
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON
The U.S. bank said it appointed Chris Mone regional
president of its wealth management office in Los Angeles,
effective Sept. 1.
ASSOCIATION FOR FINANCIAL MARKETS IN EUROPE
European bank trade group elected Bank of New York Mellon
Corp's Michael Cole-Fontayn as chairman.
WILLIS GROUP HOLDINGS PLC
Willis North America, a unit of a unit of insurance broker
Willis Group, appointed David Wightman as senior vice president
and west region surety practice leader of North America.
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC
The U.S. bank said its merchant banking division hired the
former head of U.S. conglomerate United Technologies Corp
, Louis Chenevert, as an exclusive adviser.
BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH
Prasad Gollakota has joined the bank's Sydney office as head
of capital solutions for Australia.
SOCIETE GENERALE CIB
The French bank has named Laurent Morel as head of debt
capital markets for Asia Pacific.
LLOYDS BANK COMMERCIAL BANKING
The unit of Lloyds Banking Group Plc appointed Sabrina
Priester senior director of trade, receivables and supplier
finance origination for German-speaking markets, effective
immediately.
NORTHERN TRUST CORP
The wealth manager named Douglas Gee head of sales for its
asset servicing business in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
CF PARTNERS
The UK-based investment firm named Phil Cuthbertson as
managing director responsible for oil trading within its sales
and trading division.
BCS GLOBAL MARKETS
The unit of BCS Financial Group appointed Adam Wood director
in its prime brokerage sales team in London.
GENERAL ELECTRIC CO
Nearly a third of employees in GE's European Sponsor Finance
business are preparing to join Sumitomo Mitsui Banking
Corporation Europe (SMBCE) in September following the
$2.2 billion sale of the unit earlier this year, banking sources
said.
M&G REAL ESTATE
The unit of asset manager M&G appointed Paul Crosbie head of
its industrials team.
BNP PARIBAS INVESTMENT PARTNERS
The asset management arm of BNP Paribas SA
appointed Nader Purschaker head of institutional sales for
Germany on Sept. 1.
KAMES CAPITAL
The investment firm named Euan Weir investment manager with
responsibility for Asian equities.
