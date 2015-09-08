(Adds JPMorgan response in last paragraph)
Sept 8 UBS Group AG's Wealth Management
Americas said it hired a team of four financial advisers with
about $6 billion in assets under management from JPMorgan Chase
& Co.
Miguel Hennessy, Alli McCartney, David Wardrop and Jordan
Mahaffey were hired for its New York Private Wealth Management
office on August 16, the Swiss bank said.
Hennessy, who has 30 years of industry experience, worked
for 13 years with Morgan Stanley and held various roles
in private equity before joining JPMorgan in 2007.
McCartney has 16 years of experience having led the equity
and fund derivatives desk for Lehman Brothers and Neuberger
Berman before moving to JPMorgan.
Mahaffey and Wardrop both started their careers in wealth
management at BofA Merrill Lynch's private banking group
before moving to JPMorgan.
JPMorgan declined to comment.
(Reporting by Rachel Chitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)