DEUTSCHE BANK AG
The German bank aims to cut roughly 23,000 jobs, or about
one quarter of total staff, through layoffs mainly in technology
activities and by spinning off its PostBank division,
financial sources said.
Separately, the bank nominated Richard Meddings as a member
of its supervisory board, succeeding John Cryan, who stepped
down to become chief executive in July.
BARCLAYS PLC
The bank said its director of human resources for the past
three years, Irene McDermott Brown, has quit "to pursue other
interests".
WELLS FARGO & CO
The bank has named Frank Pizzo, a 17-year veteran of the
U.S. bank, as the head of its Europe, the Middle East and Africa
(EMEA) region.
JP MORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD
The unit of JPMorgan Chase & Co named Michael Bell
as a global market strategist in its market insights EMEA team.
STANDARD BANK GROUP LTD
The Johannesburg-based bank named risk head Jonathan Peake
as its chief financial officer.
ROCKEFELLER & CO INC
The wealth and investment manager appointed John Pettenati
as a managing director. Pettenati will head a new business aimed
at expanding the firm's interface with the New York metropolitan
area and beyond, Rockefeller said.
PEMBERTON ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS LTD
The asset management company appointed Geoffroi de Saint
Chamas to lead its business in France.
RENAISSANCE CAPITAL
The unit of Russia-based investment fund Onexim Group
appointed Dan Harvey as director of its equity trading desk in
London.
KAMES CAPITAL PLC
The investment firm appointed Ian Gatiss as an asset manager
to its property team.
METRO BANK PLC
The UK-based bank named Julie Barnsley as head of its
private banking business.
INSIGHT INVESTMENT
The European asset management firm appointed Lloyd Thomas as
portfolio manager of its multi-asset strategy group.
