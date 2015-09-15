(Adds BlackRock)

Sept 15 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BLACKROCK INC

The world's largest asset manager appointed Frank Porcelli chairman of its U.S. Wealth Advisory (USWA) as Salim Ramji takes over the reins of the unit from him.

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP

The world's No.1 custody bank appointed Kirsten Sandberg as senior wealth manager at its wealth management unit.

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO

The bank said it hired ex-Goldman Sachs banker Houston Huang as head of global investment banking in China, betting on continued growth in the world's second-largest economy.

JP MORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD

The unit of JPMorgan Chase & Co named Stefan Lummert head of insurance advisory for Germany and Austria.

OLD MUTUAL PLC

The Anglo-South African financial services group said its chief operating officer, Paul Hanratty, would be leaving the group in 2016.

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

The bank said it appointed Rafael Moral Santiago head of securities services for Europe.

PRUDENTIAL PLC

The British insurer appointed Adair Turner, the former head of the country's financial services regulator, as a non-executive director.

FEDERAL BANK LTD

The Indian bank appointed Ashutosh Khajuria as its chief financial officer, replacing Sampath D, who will take over the role as head of Network II.

KAMES CAPITAL PLC

The investment firm appointed Carly Norris as institutional relationship manager.

DEVERE GROUP

The financial advisory company named Peter Hobbs chairman, effective immediately.

PERELLA WEINBERG PARTNERS

The financial services provider appointed Magnus Scaddan managing director of its advisory business. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru)