(Adds BlackRock)
Sept 15 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of
other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BLACKROCK INC
The world's largest asset manager appointed Frank Porcelli
chairman of its U.S. Wealth Advisory (USWA) as Salim Ramji takes
over the reins of the unit from him.
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP
The world's No.1 custody bank appointed Kirsten Sandberg as
senior wealth manager at its wealth management unit.
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO
The bank said it hired ex-Goldman Sachs banker Houston Huang
as head of global investment banking in China, betting on
continued growth in the world's second-largest economy.
JP MORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD
The unit of JPMorgan Chase & Co named Stefan Lummert
head of insurance advisory for Germany and Austria.
OLD MUTUAL PLC
The Anglo-South African financial services group said its
chief operating officer, Paul Hanratty, would be leaving the
group in 2016.
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
The bank said it appointed Rafael Moral Santiago head of
securities services for Europe.
PRUDENTIAL PLC
The British insurer appointed Adair Turner, the former head
of the country's financial services regulator, as a
non-executive director.
FEDERAL BANK LTD
The Indian bank appointed Ashutosh Khajuria as its chief
financial officer, replacing Sampath D, who will take over the
role as head of Network II.
KAMES CAPITAL PLC
The investment firm appointed Carly Norris as institutional
relationship manager.
DEVERE GROUP
The financial advisory company named Peter Hobbs chairman,
effective immediately.
PERELLA WEINBERG PARTNERS
The financial services provider appointed Magnus Scaddan
managing director of its advisory business.
(Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Shubhankar Chakravorty in
Bengaluru)