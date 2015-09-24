(Adds Deutsche Bank and Colony American Finance)

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

The German bank said Celeste Guth would join as managing director and co-head of its global Financial Institutions Group (FIG).

COLONY AMERICAN FINANCE

The financier for investor-owned single family rental portfolios, appointed Christopher Hoeffel as chief financial officer.

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

Well-known industry veteran Edward Marrinan will be the banking company's new head of credit strategy for North America, sources told IFR on Thursday.

PERELLA WEINBERG PARTNERS LP

The financial services provider appointed Marie-Helene McAndrew managing director in its asset management business.

GOLDPOINT PARTNERS

The private equity manager named Scott Higbee senior managing principal and head of business development.

ALLIANZ GLOBAL INVESTORS

The unit of Allianz SE appointed Mike Riddell fixed-income portfolio manager for its UK business, effective Oct. 1.

LA FRANCAISE GLOBAL INVESTMENT SOLUTIONS

The investment solutions provider named Michael Hattab-Maruani senior credit portfolio manager.

LIONTRUST ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC

The fund management group said it added Antonio Forte to its international sales team.

BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH

The unit of Bank of America Corp has named Yang Xia as head of greater China equities, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Thursday.

UBS GROUP AG

The financial services provider has promoted James Marriott to lead its financial institutions group debt capital markets business in Europe, Middle East and Africa. The appointment is effective immediately, according to an internal memo.

ERNST & YOUNG LLP

The audit firm said it hired Mark Herzinger in its financial services office in New York to focus on global compliance and reporting.

ALLIANCE TRUST

The investment trust said on Thursday it had appointed Chris Samuel and Karl Sternberg as non-executive directors following consultation with its largest shareholders, which include activist fund Elliott Advisors. (Compiled by Arunima Banerjee and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)