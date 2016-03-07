(Adds PricewaterhouseCoopers)
BARCLAYS
The British bank has hired a team of bankers from boutique
firm CMC Capital, including founding partner Carlo Calabria, to
beef up its investment banking team in Europe, the British
lender said on Monday.
COMMERZBANK
The German bank has named retail banking head Martin Zielke
as its next chief executive officer from May 1, as the country's
second-biggest lender prepares to set medium-term targets.
ROTHSCHILD
The UK-based independent financial advisory group appointed
Katharine Brace director in its wealth management business.
BROWN SHIPLEY AND CO LTD
The wealth manager and private bank appointed two senior
officers Alan Evan and Greg Mackie to its investment management
and wealth planning teams.
KINGSTON SMITH
UK-based accountancy firm said it named Martin Muirhead a
senior partner.
DEUTSCHE BANK
The bank said Rene Keller is to join the bank as chief
information officer for its private, wealth & commercial clients
division.
PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS
PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) international network named
Robert Moritz as its global chairman for a four-year term
effective July 1, succeeding Dennis Nally.
