BRIEF-Yueshou Environmental Holdings enters into loan agreement
* Loan in principal amount of HK$15 million, bearing interest at a rate of 10% per annum for a period of 12 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 9 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
RUSSELL INVESTMENTS
The wholly owned global asset management unit of London Stock Exchange Group Plc, appointed Fons Lute as client portfolio manager, effective immediately.
INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL GROUP PLC
The asset manager said it appointed Zak Summerscale the head of Europe and Asia Pacific for its credit fund management business.
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP
The bank named Christine Gill head of its investor solutions group, a unit of the company's asset servicing business. (Compiled by Rosmi Shaji)
* SIGNS AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE 27,000 SHARES IN A COMPANY FROM E-COMMERCE INDUSTRY FOR 0.1 MILLION ZLOTYS