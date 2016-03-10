(Adds Elliott Management, Goldman Sachs)
ELLIOT MANAGEMENT CORP
Rich Rosenblum, the former head of global oil derivatives
trading at Goldman Sachs and most recently an energy trader at
the $27 billion hedge fund Elliott Management Corp, is no longer
with the company, according to a person familiar with the
matter.
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC
Sanjeev Mehra, one of the pioneers of the private equity
business at Goldman Sachs, will retire after nearly 30 years of
service, according to an internal memo viewed by
Reuters.
MIZUHO SECURITIES USA
The investment banking unit of Japan's Mizuho Financial
Group said Chief Executive John Koudounis resigned to
pursue other opportunities.
BANK OF AMERICA CORP
The bank is hiring a new team of investment bankers who
cater to midsized companies, four years after dismantling a
similar business, three people familiar with the matter told
Reuters.
CITIGROUP INC
Senior investment bankers Zubaid Ahmad and Brad Coleman will
be leading a new group at the bank, focused on better serving
clients that are private equity firms, hedge funds and sovereign
wealth funds, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Wednesday.
UBS
The firm has hired Lynn Challenger from Bridgewater
Associates as head of trading for equities and other areas to
bolster its asset management business.
AAREAL BANK
The Germany-based bank has appointed Christiane
Kunisch-Wolff as chief risk officer with effect from March 15,
it said.
