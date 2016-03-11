BRIEF-Medios Q1 sales revenue reaches EUR 51.8 mln
* MEDIOS AG CONTINUES ITS DYNAMIC GROWTH IN THE 1ST QUARTER AND CONFIRMS ITS SALES REVENUE FORECAST FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017
March 11 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BRIDGEWATER ASSOCIATES
The largest hedge fund manager in the world hired Jon Rubinstein, a longtime technology executive who spent years working with Steve Jobs at Apple. Rubinstein is set to join Bridgewater as co-Chief Executive Officer in May, according to a memo.
BANK OF AMERICA CORP
The bank fired at least 15 senior bankers at its investment-banking unit in Asia this week, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing people with knowledge of the matter. Among those fired were three managing directors and 12 directors, Bloomberg reported. (Compiled by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru)
