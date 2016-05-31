(Adds HSBC, Citi and Bank of America)
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
The bank has named former UBS banker Andre Cronje
as chief operating officer for its global banking and markets
division, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on
Tuesday.
CITIGROUP INC
The Wall Street bank appointed Morgan McKenney the head of
cash management for its treasury and trade solutions (TTS)
business in Asia Pacific.
BANK OF AMERICA CORP
The U.S. bank has named Marc-Olivier Regulla co-head
investment banking for Germany, Austria and Switzerland,
alongside Christof Bechtel, the lender said in an internal memo
to staff on Tuesday.
DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Nigel Cree has retired from his job as co-head of sovereign,
supranational and agency origination and syndicate at the German
bank, becoming the latest official to leave the bank as it
undergoes a deep restructuring, IFR reported.
BANK OF TOKYO-MITSUBISHI UFJ LTD
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc's banking arm,
said it promoted Masahiro Kuwahara to chief executive, EMEA
region.
BANCO SANTANDER SA
Spain's biggest bank has let go of a handful of sales and
trading staff in its rates business in Madrid and London, people
familiar with the matter said.
TULLETT PREBON ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENTS
The alternative investments arm of interdealer broker
Tullett Prebon Plc named Alastair Sword as its global
head based in London.
FREITAG & CO
The German investment bank said three new senior businessmen
would join its board this week to bolster its advisory work on
M&A deals, restructuring and capital markets activity.
(Compiled by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)