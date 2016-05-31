(Adds HSBC, Citi and Bank of America)

The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday.

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

The bank has named former UBS banker Andre Cronje as chief operating officer for its global banking and markets division, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

CITIGROUP INC

The Wall Street bank appointed Morgan McKenney the head of cash management for its treasury and trade solutions (TTS) business in Asia Pacific.

BANK OF AMERICA CORP

The U.S. bank has named Marc-Olivier Regulla co-head investment banking for Germany, Austria and Switzerland, alongside Christof Bechtel, the lender said in an internal memo to staff on Tuesday.

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

Nigel Cree has retired from his job as co-head of sovereign, supranational and agency origination and syndicate at the German bank, becoming the latest official to leave the bank as it undergoes a deep restructuring, IFR reported.

BANK OF TOKYO-MITSUBISHI UFJ LTD

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc's banking arm, said it promoted Masahiro Kuwahara to chief executive, EMEA region.

BANCO SANTANDER SA

Spain's biggest bank has let go of a handful of sales and trading staff in its rates business in Madrid and London, people familiar with the matter said.

TULLETT PREBON ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENTS

The alternative investments arm of interdealer broker Tullett Prebon Plc named Alastair Sword as its global head based in London.

FREITAG & CO

The German investment bank said three new senior businessmen would join its board this week to bolster its advisory work on M&A deals, restructuring and capital markets activity.