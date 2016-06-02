(Adds BNY Mellon, HSBC, Auerbach Grayson, New York Life Insurance)

June 2 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BNY MELLON

BNY Mellon named David Stanley as senior wealth director in its wealth management unit's Seattle office.

HSBC

HSBC has appointed Patrick George as head of global markets, EMEA and head of global markets institutional client group, a promotion from his role as global head of equities.

DANSKE BANK

The Danish bank said it had appointed Henrik Gade Jepsen as head of asset management in the bank's Wealth Management business.

AUERBACH GRAYSON & CO LLC

Auerbach Grayson said six senior institutional sales traders had joined the brokerage from trading firm KCG Holdings Inc.

NEW YORK LIFE INSURANCE CO

The company appointed Kirk Lehneis as chief operating officer of its investment management unit, New York Life Investment Management.

ORANGE SA

Andre Coisne, who has a track record of launching online banks in France, is to become chief executive of Orange Bank, the telecoms group said.

GF INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD

The Hong Kong-based asset manager named Chen Hao chief investment officer.

THEAM

The unit of BNP Paribas Investment Partners said it appointed Isabelle Bourcier as head of ETF and indexed fund activities. (Compiled by Kshitiz Goliya and Richa Naidu in Bengaluru)