BNY MELLON
BNY Mellon named David Stanley as senior wealth director in
its wealth management unit's Seattle office.
HSBC
HSBC has appointed Patrick George as head of global markets,
EMEA and head of global markets institutional client group, a
promotion from his role as global head of equities.
DANSKE BANK
The Danish bank said it had appointed Henrik Gade Jepsen as
head of asset management in the bank's Wealth Management
business.
AUERBACH GRAYSON & CO LLC
Auerbach Grayson said six senior institutional sales traders
had joined the brokerage from trading firm KCG Holdings Inc.
NEW YORK LIFE INSURANCE CO
The company appointed Kirk Lehneis as chief operating
officer of its investment management unit, New York Life
Investment Management.
ORANGE SA
Andre Coisne, who has a track record of launching online
banks in France, is to become chief executive of Orange Bank,
the telecoms group said.
GF INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD
The Hong Kong-based asset manager named Chen Hao chief
investment officer.
THEAM
The unit of BNP Paribas Investment Partners said it
appointed Isabelle Bourcier as head of ETF and indexed fund
activities.
