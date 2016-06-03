BRIEF-Principal Capital says board allowed sale of two plots of land
* Board allows unit to sell two plots of land for 2.4 billion baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Adds Guggenheim, Owl Rock, EY)
June 3 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC
The co-head of U.S. commercial real estate finance at the Wall Street bank has left to start a new fund that will invest in real estate debt, sources familiar with the matter told IFR.
JEFFERIES LLC
David Weaver said he had retired from Jefferies after nine years as chief executive and chairman of the U.S. investment bank's international operations.
GUGGENHEIM SECURITIES LLC
Veteran natural resources investment banker Carlos Fierro has joined Guggenheim Securities LLC as a senior adviser, a spokesman for the investment bank said.
OWL ROCK CAPITAL PARTNERS
Craig Packer, the former co-head of leveraged finance in the Americas at Goldman Sachs, has started at the investment firm Owl Rock Capital Partners, according to sources.
PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS LLP
The audit and advisory firm said it named Martyn Curragh as chief financial officer in the United States, effective July 1.
PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS LEGAL LLP
PwC Legal said it appointed Laetitia Costa head of its banking and finance team in London.
ERNST & YOUNG LLP
Accounting services firm Ernst & Young LLP said it had made five appointments.
ASHURST LLP
Dave Rome, the head of loan markets for the Europe, Middle East and Africa region at Royal Bank of Scotland, has joined Ashurst as the law firm's strategic director for corporate lending.
PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP INC
The bank holding company named Ronald Nicolas Jr chief financial officer and senior executive vice president of the company and the bank, effective May 31. (Compiled by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)
* Board allows unit to sell two plots of land for 2.4 billion baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Qtrly operating revenue 7.4 million pesos versus 4.2 million pesos