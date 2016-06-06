(Adds Merrill Lynch Global Wealth Management, Peter J. Solomon
Co, Context Asset Management)
June 6 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job
changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
DELOITTE
The consultancy firm has hired Andrew Bulley, director of
life insurance at the Bank of England's insurance regulator, as
a partner in its European regulatory strategy group, the firm
said.
MERRILL LYNCH GLOBAL WEALTH MANAGEMENT
Merrill Lynch Global Wealth Management, a part of Bank of
America Corp's global wealth and investment management
business, hired Amanda Barclay as a financial adviser.
PETER J. SOLOMON CO
Derek Pitts, a senior U.S. restructuring banker at Houlihan
Lokey Inc, has decided to join boutique investment bank
Peter J. Solomon Co to lead its restructuring practice.
AVIVA ASIA
The British insurer Aviva Plc's unit, Aviva Asia,
named Randy Lianggara as regional executive for Indonesia and
Vietnam, effective June 16.
GENERAL ATLANTIC
The private equity firm appointed Eric Zhang as managing
director and head of China. Zhang joins General Atlantic from
Carlyle Group where he worked as global partner and
managing director.
INVESCO LTD
The investment management company named Chris Evans
investment consultant relations director in its EMEA
institutional team.
HERMES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
The London-based asset manager named Gill Clarke as
strategic compliance director. Clarke, who joins from Close
Brothers Asset Management, will be based in London.
CONTEXT ASSET MANAGEMENT
Alternative mutual funds provider Context Asset Management
appointed Matt Rowe to the newly created position of chief
strategy officer.
(Compiled by Arathy S Nair and Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru)