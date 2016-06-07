(Adds BNY Mellon Wealth Management, BNP Paribas Securities
BNY MELLON WEALTH MANAGEMENT
BNY Mellon Wealth Management, part of Bank of New York
Mellon Corp appointed Jasmine Yu to the new role of
director of manager research and monitoring at its New York
office.
BNP PARIBAS SECURITIES SERVICES
BNP Paribas Securities Services, a unit of BNP Paribas Group
, has appointed Patrick Hayes head of UK, Middle East
and South Africa.
BMO GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT
BMO Global Asset Management, a unit of Bank of Montreal
, named Richard Wilson as chief executive officer and
chief investment officer.
ASSOCIATION OF BRITISH INSURERS
The Association of British Insurers (ABI)'s board has
nominated Andy Briggs, chief executive of Aviva UK Life, as its
next chairman, the trade body said.
Briggs, who has been ABI's deputy chairman since November
2015, will take over in October.
BERENBERG BANK
Berenberg has appointed James Ramp as head of equity capital
markets in its New York office, the latest hire for the German
investment bank in the United States as it seeks to expand its
share of business in the country.
LEGAL & GENERAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
The asset manager arm of insurer Legal & General
said Michael Marks would join the company as chief operating
officer by the end of this month.
