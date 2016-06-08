June 8 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Deutsche Bank's asset management chief Quintin Price, who has been on medical leave since mid-April, has resigned, Germany's flagship lender said on Wednesday.

SOCIETE GENERALE

Societe Generale's investment bank said it had made a pair of senior appointments in debt capital markets, including naming Felix Orsini as head of public sector origination, IFR reported.

JP MORGAN

JP Morgan has promoted Edouard Debost to head of financial sponsors and family offices in France. The appointment follows the recent departure of Laurent Dhome for UBS, and is effective immediately, IFR reported.

NOMURA

Paul Spurin, head of European primary dealer relationships at Nomura, has left the bank as part of the restructuring outlined in April which will see about 800 staff leave across EMEA and the US, IFR reported. (Compiled by Arathy S Nair)