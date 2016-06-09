Australia shares tick lower as gloomy banks undermine gains in materials
May 19 Australian shares eased on Friday and logged their steepest weekly fall since Novembe as weakness in bank stocks offset gains in materials.
June 9 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
CREDIT SUISSE
Credit Suisse has hired Jerome Renard, a former head of equity capital markets at Nomura, as a managing director, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Thursday.
BANK SOHAR
Oman's Bank Sohar has named Sasi Kumar as acting chief executive, the Omani lender said in a bourse statement on Thursday.
BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH
Bank of America Merrill Lynch has promoted Dan Mead to head its US investment-grade bond syndicate desk, according to an internal memo obtained by IFR. (Compiled by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru)
May 19 Australian shares eased on Friday and logged their steepest weekly fall since Novembe as weakness in bank stocks offset gains in materials.
* HOIST FINANCE ISSUES EUR 80 MILLION TIER 2 DEBT UNDER ITS EMTN PROGRAMME