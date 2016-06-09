June 9 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse has hired Jerome Renard, a former head of equity capital markets at Nomura, as a managing director, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Thursday.

BANK SOHAR

Oman's Bank Sohar has named Sasi Kumar as acting chief executive, the Omani lender said in a bourse statement on Thursday.

BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH

Bank of America Merrill Lynch has promoted Dan Mead to head its US investment-grade bond syndicate desk, according to an internal memo obtained by IFR. (Compiled by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru)