June 14 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday.

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO

The bank named Matt Kane as chief executive of its commerce solutions group, succeeding Mike Passilla.

NEW YORK LIFE INSURANCE CO

The U.S. life insurance company appointed Dylan Huang senior managing director and head of its retail annuities business.

BARCLAYS PLC

The bank has hired Tim Main as chairman of its financial institutions group, adding another former JPMorgan banker to its senior ranks.

BNY MELLON WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The investment manager named Margaret Franklin as the head of its advisory services division at its Toronto office.

CITADEL SECURITIES

The unit of Citadel LLC appointed Kraig Knas senior vice president of sales and relationship management in its fixed income, currencies and commodities market making business.

TWIN BROOK CAPITAL PARTNERS

The middle-market direct lending unit of private equity firm Angelo Gordon & Co said it hired four executives to expand its U.S. team.

CDR CAPITAL

The Anglo-Swiss investment manager said it appointed Leila Kotlar-Bouget and Bojan Milicic at its London office, as the firm builds an open architecture fund management business that will complement its Geneva private investment office.

BDO

The UK-based public accounting, tax and business advisory firm appointed Russell Field to head its real estate and construction team, effective July 1.

SBERBANK CIB

Russia's Sberbank has hired Andrey Shemetov, previously deputy chairman of the Moscow Exchange, to head the global markets department of its corporate and investment bank.

BANK OF MONTREAL

The bank has hired Keith Wargo from Deutsche Bank to be a managing director in its U.S. consumer and retail investment banking group, according to people familiar with the matter. (Compiled by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru)