June 16 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday.

CITIGROUP INC

The bank said David Cohen, the head of its Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) flow credit trading, would leave the bank.

PICTET

The Swiss private bank named Nicolas Pictet senior partner to replace 64-year-old Jacques de Saussure, who is retiring, a spokesman said.

ROYAL LONDON ASSET MANAGEMENT

The UK-based company hired Henry Lowson to replace Victoria Stewart as manager of its UK Smaller Companies fund.

MAREX SPECTRON

The London-based commodities broker appointed Matthew France head of institutional sales for its metals unit in Asia. (Compiled by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)