Small businesses suffer as India's bruised banks sit on deposits
* Demonetisation has left banks with $50 bln excess liquidity
June 16 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
CITIGROUP INC
The bank said David Cohen, the head of its Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) flow credit trading, would leave the bank.
PICTET
The Swiss private bank named Nicolas Pictet senior partner to replace 64-year-old Jacques de Saussure, who is retiring, a spokesman said.
ROYAL LONDON ASSET MANAGEMENT
The UK-based company hired Henry Lowson to replace Victoria Stewart as manager of its UK Smaller Companies fund.
MAREX SPECTRON
The London-based commodities broker appointed Matthew France head of institutional sales for its metals unit in Asia. (Compiled by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)
HONG KONG, May 17 Chinese drugmaker Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd said it planned to sell HK$2.3 billion ($295 million) worth of new shares to repay debt, replenish working capital and to fund acquisitions.