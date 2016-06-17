June 17 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

RBC CAPITAL MARKETS

The Canadian investment bank appointed Chris Carlisle as managing director and head of chemicals, Europe.

LENDINVEST

The UK-based online lender for short-term property finance former OneSavings Bank Plc executive chairman, Stephan Wilcke, as a senior adviser. (Compiled by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)