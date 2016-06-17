BRIEF-Regions Financial sees 2017 net interest income and other financing income growth of 3pct-5pct
* Sees 2017 net interest income and other financing income growth of 3pct-5pct
June 17 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
RBC CAPITAL MARKETS
The Canadian investment bank appointed Chris Carlisle as managing director and head of chemicals, Europe.
LENDINVEST
The UK-based online lender for short-term property finance former OneSavings Bank Plc executive chairman, Stephan Wilcke, as a senior adviser. (Compiled by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)
* Sees 2017 net interest income and other financing income growth of 3pct-5pct
May 23 Fidelity National Information Services Inc: