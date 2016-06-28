June 28 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of
other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
CITADEL LLC
The firm named Morgan Stanley veteran Steven Lieblich
chief technology officer of its hedge fund business.
UNION BANCAIRE PRIVÉE SA
The company appointed Cristina Jarrin senior portfolio
manager in its Paris-based convertible bonds team.
JLT RE
The reinsurance broking and consultancy division of Jardine
Lloyd Thompson Group Plc appointed Mark Shumway as
global head of strategic advisory.
WH IRELAND GROUP PLC
The UK-based investment bank and brokerage promoted Roddy
Buchanan to head of its wealth management division, and
appointed Rupert Yeoward as deputy head of the unit.
CREDIT AGRICOLE CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANK
The banking arm of the Credit Agricole Group appointed
Gerard Vincitore as a managing director in its structured
finance advisory group for the Americas region.
(Compiled by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)