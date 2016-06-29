BRIEF-China Sports Industry Group's share trade to halt pending announcement
* Says share trade to halt from May 18 pending announcement related to share transfer
June 29 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
DEUTSCHE BANK AG
The investment bank's wealth management unit named Sam Petrucci head of wealth planning for the Americas.
BRINKER CAPITAL
The independent investment management firm said Jason Moore, a former Morgan Stanley managing director, has joined as chief administrative officer.
OLD MUTUAL PLC
The UK-based holding company's wealth management unit named Mark Nash head of global bonds to bolster its fixed income team.
STANDARD CHARTERED BANK
Patrick Dupont-Liot has joined Standard Chartered Bank as executive director in the European DCM corporates team. (Compiled by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)
FRANKFURT, May 17 Big stock exchange mergers are currently off the table for German stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse following a failed attempt to link up with London Stock Exchange, CEO Carsten Kengeter said on Wednesday.