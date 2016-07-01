July 1 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job
changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
The bank appointed Srinivas Siripurapu regional head of
private banking for ASEAN and South Asia region.
EVERCORE PARTNERS INC
Federico Montero has been named head of Evercore's European
real estate portfolio solutions team.
TOWERGATE FINANCE PLC
The Insurance company appointed Kay Martin as its commercial
director.
INTERNATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF DEPOSIT INSURERS
Kumudini Hajra has been made senior policy and research
adviser to the International Association of Deposit Insurers.
(Compiled by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru)