July 5 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other
job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS
The asset management unit of AXA SA appointed Erik
Jan van Bergen in the Netherlands as head of pensions Europe.
EQUISTONE PARTNERS EUROPE LTD
The investor in European mid-market buyouts named Steven
Whitaker as chief operating officer.
BFINANCE INTERNATIONAL LTD
The independent investment consultancy appointed Niels
Bodenheim as director of debt services in its private markets
team.
OLD MUTUAL GLOBAL INVESTORS
The wealth management unit of Old Mutual Plc hired
Gerard Clancy as head of sales, South East Asia.
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
The bank appointed Stuart Tait head of commercial banking
for Asia-Pacific. Tait is currently global head of trade and
receivables finance based in London, IFR reported.
TOGETHER
The specialist lender appointed Peter Ball chief executive
of its retail division.
UBS
The Swiss bank promoted Choo-Guan Yeoh to head of ASEAN
equities.
(Compiled by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)