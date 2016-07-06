CANADA STOCKS-Futures rise ahead of inflation, retail sales data
May 19 Futures on Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as investors awaited inflation and retail sales data.
July 6 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
HOULIHAN LOKEY INC
The debt restructuring adviser has hired Zaman Khan and Christian Scharf to expand its illiquid financial assets practice in Europe.
TOWERGATE
The independently owned insurance intermediary in the UK appointed Brian Hardwick chief risk officer in its executive committee.
LIQUIDNET
The institutional trading network firm appointed Rebecca Healey head of market structure and strategy.
LENDINVEST LTD
The UK-based online specialist mortgage lender, appointed Mike Nuttall as its first vice president of engineering. (Compiled by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Kazakh Banks Datawatch 1Q17 https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/898429 MOSCOW/LONDON, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published its Kazakh Banks Datawatch for 1Q17, consisting of key data from banks' regulatory financial statements and disclosures sourced primarily from the National Bank of Kazakhstan (NBK) and Kazakhstan Stock Exchange. The 1Q17 report consists of data in pdf and xlsx formats, charts an