July 11 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of
other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
PIMCO
The investment management arm of Allianz SE
appointed Frank Chen senior vice-president and credit research
analyst covering real estate.
MUFG SECURITIES ASIA LTD
MUFG Securities Asia, part of Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Group
Inc, said Haan Ti joined as head of asset-backed
securities (ABS), Australia and New Zealand, on June 20.
NEPTUNE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD
The independent fund management company, registered in
England and Wales, appointed Stewart Cowley as a fixed income
consultant, effective September.
RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL SERVICES
Raymond James said it recruited four financial advisers from
Foresters Financial Services, where they managed about $240
million in client assets and had annual fees and commissions of
nearly $1.8 million.
ING
Gregory Arkus is to join ING as head of financial
institutions for the UK region, the Dutch bank said.
UBS
UBS has appointed former London Stock Exchange chairman
Chris Gibson-Smith as vice-chairman of corporate client
solutions to the Europe, Middle East and Africa region.
CITIGROUP
Citigroup has appointed Vincent Folliot and Alessandro
Amicucci as co-heads of strategic equity solutions to Europe,
the Middle East and Africa.
(Compiled by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)