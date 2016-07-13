(Adds Deutsche Bank, Demica, Credit Suisse)

July 13 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

The bank has hired Jonas Juel Ulrich from BNP Paribas to work in its public sector debt capital markets team, according to two people familiar with the matter.

DEMICA

UK-based boutique capital markets firm boosted its origination team by hiring three new directors.

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

The Swiss investment bank has named David Kostel and Punit Mehta as global co-heads of healthcare investment banking, according to an internal memo reviewed by Reuters.

IFM INVESTORS

The global fund manager named Joseph Braun an associate director of North American debt investments.

RBC WEALTH MANAGEMENT U.S.

The company added two new teams of financial advisers to its Fort Lauderdale office.

MAN GROUP PLC

The investment manager appointed Barclays' head of FX research Jose Wynne as a portfolio manager based in New York.

GULF INTERNATIONAL BANK

The Bahrain-based bank named Osamah Mohammed Shaker as chief executive of its investment banking subsidiary, GIB Capital.

FUNDING CIRCLE

The British peer-to-peer lender appointed Jeremy Bennett as its new global chief financial officer.

CAPITAL GROUP

The investment management company named Emma Friend as senior manager for institutional marketing.

RUSSELL INVESTMENTS

The asset manager named Jim Leggate head of UK institutional business.

PSP INVESTMENTS

The Canadian investment firm hired Oliver Duff as managing director of principal debt and credit investments (Europe). (Compiled by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)