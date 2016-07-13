(Adds Deutsche Bank, Demica, Credit Suisse)
DEUTSCHE BANK AG
The bank has hired Jonas Juel Ulrich from BNP Paribas to
work in its public sector debt capital markets team, according
to two people familiar with the matter.
DEMICA
UK-based boutique capital markets firm boosted its
origination team by hiring three new directors.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
The Swiss investment bank has named David Kostel and Punit
Mehta as global co-heads of healthcare investment banking,
according to an internal memo reviewed by Reuters.
IFM INVESTORS
The global fund manager named Joseph Braun an associate
director of North American debt investments.
RBC WEALTH MANAGEMENT U.S.
The company added two new teams of financial advisers to its
Fort Lauderdale office.
MAN GROUP PLC
The investment manager appointed Barclays' head of FX
research Jose Wynne as a portfolio manager based in New York.
GULF INTERNATIONAL BANK
The Bahrain-based bank named Osamah Mohammed Shaker as chief
executive of its investment banking subsidiary, GIB Capital.
FUNDING CIRCLE
The British peer-to-peer lender appointed Jeremy Bennett as
its new global chief financial officer.
CAPITAL GROUP
The investment management company named Emma Friend as
senior manager for institutional marketing.
RUSSELL INVESTMENTS
The asset manager named Jim Leggate head of UK institutional
business.
PSP INVESTMENTS
The Canadian investment firm hired Oliver Duff as managing
director of principal debt and credit investments (Europe).
