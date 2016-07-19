July 19 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

FTI CONSULTING INC

The business advisory firm said it had made six appointments in the performance improvement practice within its corporate finance and restructuring division.

BNY MELLON

Bank of New York Mellon has appointed Hani Kablawi as head of investment services for Europe, Middle East and Africa. Kablawi was previously head of asset servicing for EMEA, according to IFR News.

BREWIN DOLPHIN HOLDINGS INC

UK wealth manager Brewin Dolphin Holdings Inc appointed Louise Shaw and Nicholas Regan as divisional directors to its London office.

TIAA GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC

TIAA Global Asset Management LLC named Brian Nick as chief investment strategist of TIAA Investments.

INTEGRO LTD

Broker and risk management firm Integro Ltd said Esther Ro would replace Anne Anderson as head of its New York operations.

NEW YORK LIFE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INTERNATIONAL

Asset management firm New York Life Investment Management International appointed Tatsuo Mizutori as the head of newly-opened Japan branch of its Asia business.

THIRDROCK GROUP

Singapore-based investment management firm has appointed Suanjin Tan as senior portfolio manager and Yi-Lin Lee as senior fixed-income strategist. The pair will co-manage a discretionary fixed-income strategy, according to IFR News. (Compiled by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru)