UPDATE 1-Humbled by Valeant, Ackman goes back to basics
LAS VEGAS, May 18 Bill Ackman said on Thursday he is poised to go on a great investment run after a humiliating bet forced his hedge fund firm to return to basics.
July 21 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PLC
The advisory and broking company has appointed Matthew Ford as a director.
TERRA FIRMA CAPITAL PARTNERS LTD
The private equity firm appointed Andrew Géczy chief executive.
RAYMOND JAMES & ASSOCIATES INC
The subsidiary of Raymond James Financial Inc recruited veteran financial advisers Frank Urban and David Hanson to open a new office in Gainesville, Florida for the firm
ENGELHART COMMODITIES TRADING PARTNERS
James Rowe, the head of North American crude oil at Engelhart Commodities Trading Partners, has left the company, three sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday. (Compiled by Gayathree Ganesan and Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)
TAIPEI, May 19 Taiwan stocks fell on Friday as investors booked profits ahead of the weekend amid uncertainties surrounding U.S. President Donald Trump after reports he tried to influence a federal investigation. Foreign investors were net sellers of local equities for the first time in two weeks on Thursday, even as Wall Street bounced back overnight from its worst sell-off in more than eight months. The choppiness came following the appointment of former F