July 22 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of
MARSH & MCLENNAN COS INC
Insurance broker and risk adviser Marsh, a unit of Marsh &
McLennan Cos Inc, has appointed Martin South president of its
U.S. and Canada division, effective Sept. 1.
SOCAR TRADING
Don Cornwell, PetroChina Co Ltd's senior crude
trader, has left the company to join Azeri state oil company
Socar's trading arm as it expands in North America, two sources
familiar with the matter said on Friday.
ELECTRA PRIVATE EQUITY PLC
London-based Electra Private Equity Plc appointed Gavin
Manson its chief financial officer, effective Aug. 8.
TOGETHER
UK-based specialist lender Together appointed John Hunt
chief risk officer and Brian Jackson operations director in its
retail division.
(Compiled by Gayathree Ganesan and Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)