GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC
Marc Gilly, one of Goldman Sachs' top hedge fund bankers in
Europe, has left the company, sources told Reuters.
Goldman Sachs has appointed Dominic Ashcroft and Luke Gillam
co-heads of leveraged finance capital markets in EMEA, according
to a source with knowledge of the matter.
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
The bank said it named former deputy governor of the Bank of
Spain Jose Vinals as its new Chairman, replacing the outgoing
John Peace.
SECURITIES TRUST OF SCOTLAND PLC
Investment manager appointed Rachel Beagles its chairman.
MIZUHO AMERICAS
The unit of Japan's Mizuho Financial Group Inc
named Timothy Rezvan managing director on its equity research
team, covering oil and gas exploration and production companies.
DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD
Veteran loan banker Boey Yin Chong is taking up a new role
at DBS Bank as head of shipping, aviation and transportation,
bringing to an end a 15-year stint in the bank's syndicated
finance team.
GAM
The investment management firm appointed Tim Rainsford as
group head of distribution, effective Jan. 1.
