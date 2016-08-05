Aug 5 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job
changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BARCLAYS PLC
Barclays has appointed Emily Portney as chief financial
officer of its corporate and international (BC&I) business,
which includes its investment bank, a person familiar with the
matter said on Friday.
Also, Ray Kahn, who held a variety of senior roles in
Barclays' clearing business over the past eight years, is no
longer with the bank, according to a person with knowledge of
the situation.
BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH
Izumi Devalier is to join the U.S. bank from HSBC as head of
Japan Economics.
DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Dodd Kittsley, who has served as head of exchange-traded
product strategy at Deutsche Bank's U.S. asset management unit
for the past two years, has left the company, according to two
people with knowledge of the departure.
CURRENCIES DIRECT
Antony Jenkins, who stepped down as chief executive of
Barclays a year ago, has been made non-executive chairman of
Currencies Direct, a provider of FX and international payment
services.
FICC MARKET STANDARDS BOARD
The new London-based body set up to improve standards of
conduct and practice for the fixed income, currency and
commodities markets has appointed Gerry Harvey as its first
chief executive.
(Compiled by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)