Oct 11 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other
job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
UNICREDIT CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANKING
UniCredit Corporate and Investment Bank appointed
Matthias Janssen and Alexander Vart co-heads of equity capital
markets, Germany, and Andrea Petruzzello head of corporate
finance advisory, Italy.
DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Deutsche Bank's Asia Pacific wealth management
head Ravi Raju is leaving to join UBS, a source with
direct knowledge of the move told Reuters on Tuesday. The German
bank later confirmed Raju's exit in a statement, adding its head
of wealth management in North Asia Lok Yim would succeed him
with immediate effect.
CITADEL SECURITIES LLC
Citadel Securities LLC said on Tuesday it has hired Haddon
Kirk, who has been head of exchange-traded funds trading for UBS
AG's U.S. investment bank.
ICBC STANDARD BANK PLC
The UK bank named Juliano Mattar head of
investor sales, local markets and illiquid credit.
ATLAS MARA
Bob Diamond, former chief executive of Barclays, is to step
in as interim chairman at Atlas Mara, the African
financial services company in which he has a major interest.
LOCAL PENSIONS PARTNERSHIP
Local Pensions Partnership named Tom Richardson chief risk
officer.
CREDIT SUISSE
The financial services company named Marc Smart
managing director of its investor relations team, effective Jan.
1.
MERRILL LYNCH
Bank of America's Merrill Lynch hired Michael Duffy
as a director and wealth strategist, to be based in Atlanta.
ONEX CORP
Canadian private equity firm appointed Brian Horton
portfolio manager at Onex Credit, which focuses on
non-investment grade credit investing and manages about $7.5
billion.
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA
Miguel Roman has retired from his position as co-lead of US
loan capital markets at Royal Bank of Canada, a bank
spokesperson said.
(Compiled by Ahmed Farhatha and Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)